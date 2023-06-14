BCCI Invites Tender for National Team’s Lead Sponsor Rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the national team’s lead sponsor rights. Earlier, BYJUs had a USD 35 million deal for the most visible space on the Indian men’s team jersey — the front. However, the Ed-Tech major left the scene at the end of the last financial year.

The BCCI rolled out an official statement on Wednesday night, inviting interested parties to submit the tenders.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 plus any applicable GST. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till June 26, 2023.

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to teamsponsor.itt@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.