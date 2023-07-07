BCCI New Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's Interesting Story of Inter-Faith Marriage

The BCCI officially confirmed the appointment of former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar as the Chairman of Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Tuesday. The former pacer had an illustrious career with the ball and made his fair share of contributions with the bat as well. Known for his lethal in-swingers, Agarkar represented the country for 16 years where he played 26 Tests, 191 ODI’s and 4 T20s. The 45-year-old was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning side.

He also had his fair share of contributions with the bat having scored one century in Tests and three half-centuries in One-Day Internationals. He also held the record for the fewest number of matches taken to get 200 wickets and score 1000 runs in ODIs.

After his playing career, Agarkar became the Chief Selector for Mumbai and also had a coaching stint with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

The veteran paceman left a big impact on the field with his performances.

Meanwhile, his inter-faith marriage stood the test of time. Ajit has been married to Fatima Ghadially for 21 years. The veteran pacer belongs to a Hindu pandit household while Fatima is a Muslim.