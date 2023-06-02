'Would Like to Clarify...': BCCI President Roger Binny Distances Himself from 1983 World Cup-winning Team's Statement on Wresters' Protest

BCCI president Roger Binny said he was not a signatory to a statement on the wresters’ protest against Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, hours after members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team voiced support for the grapplers.

Binny, who became BCCI chief in October 2022, was part of the Indian cricket team that sealed a historic title triumph in the 1983 World Cup in England.

“Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest," Binny told PTI.

“I believe that the competent authorities are working on to resolve the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics," he added.

The members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup team have come out in support of the ongoing protest by wrestlers.

Prominent Indian wrestlers including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, over sexual harassment of female athletes, including a minor.

The 1983 team, which includes Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, and Kris Srikkanth among others, said that they were “distressed and disturbed" by the “unseemly visuals" of the wrestlers being manhandled.

“We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into the river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation’s pride and joy," the statement read.

They are also “most concerned" that the wrestlers are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into the river Ganga.

“We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail," the statement further read.

Among other former Indian cricketers, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan have shown solidarity with the elite wrestlers.

The active cricketers are yet to comment on the controversy.

Reigning Olympic champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra and India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra have also expressed anguish that wrestlers were forced on to the streets while demanding justice.

