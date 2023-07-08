Will BCCI Bar Retired Indian Cricketers from Taking Part in Overseas T20 Leagues?

That the BCCI doesn’t allow its contracted players to take part in overseas T20 leagues is a well known fact. Indian cricketers have to announce their retirement from all forms of cricket before being allowed to take part in tournaments not conducted by the BCCI or its state units.

Players in the past have been forced to pull out of events after being reminded they have a contract with the Indian cricket board.

However, they have been free to play in leagues once quitting Indian cricket but that could soon change.

The BCCI on Saturday announced it’s going to formulate a policy that will deal with the participation of Indian players (including retired) in overseas T20 leagues.

“BCCI will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement after the Apex Council meeting of the board in Mumbai.

Hours before the announcement was made official, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu withdrew his name from the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in USA where he was to represent Texas Super Kings.

Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket after winning IPL 2023 with Chennai Super Kings in May following which it was revealed the batter will return to action with the MLC.

TSK says the Indian batter withdrew citing personal reasons but the timing of the decision - on the same day as the BCCI meeting - has led to speculations that it could be related to the board’s decision concerning retired players.

As per reports, the retired players may have to undergo a cooling off period before being permitted to take part in tournaments.

“We’ll come out with a policy to prevent the trend of pre-determined retirement. The office-bearers will make a policy and send it back for approval," Shah told reporters on Friday.