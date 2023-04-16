BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces Increased Prize Money for Domestic Competitions, Ranji Winners to Get 5 Crore

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a bumper increase in the prize money of all domestic competitions ahead of the upcoming domestic season. The move will come as music to the ears of domestic players particularly those who don’t feature in the IPL.

The apex cricket board have more than doubled the prize money of the Ranji Trophy for the upcoming season, the winners will now receive INR 5 crore, the previous prize money was INR 2 crore.

The winners of the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy get a substantial raise from the previous prize money, which has been revised to INR 50 lakhs from 6 lakhs. Winners of the senior Women’s T20 Trophy will get 40 lakhs, much higher than the previous 5 lakhs.

The Prize Money of the Irani Cup has been doubled to INR 50 lakhs, while winners of the Duleep Trophy will receive a sum of 1 crore, more than double the previous amount of 40 lakhs.

Jay Shah announced the news via his Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all @BCCI

Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket – which is the backbone of Indian Cricket. Ranji winners to get ₹5 crores (from 2 cr), Sr Women winners ₹50 lacs (from 6 lacs)," read the BCCI secretary’s tweet.

The prize for the runners-up has also been increased, Ranji Trophy’s losing finalists will pocket a prize money of INR 3 crore, whereas the losing semifinalists will also receive an increased sum of 1 crore.

Irani Cup’s runners-up received no prize money but from the upcoming 2023-24 domestic season the losing finalists will receive a sum of INR 25 lakhs.

Duleep Trophy’s runners-up prize money has also been doubled, they will receive INR 50 lakhs.

Similarly, winners of the Prof D B Deodhar Trophy will receive INR 40 lakhs (previously INR 25 lakhs), the runners-up will pocket a sum of 20 lakhs, increased by 5 lakhs from the previous sum.

Syed Mushtaq Ali winners will take home INR 80 lakhs (increased from INR 25 lakhs), while the runners-up will receive INR 40 lakhs (increased by 30 lakhs).

Earlier, BCCI had increased the match of fee domestic cricketers in September 2021, while the latest decision would be welcomed by players with open arms. The senior men’s players receive sums between INR 40,000 to 60,000 per day since the 2021-22 season, whereas the women’s players earn up to INR 20,000 per day.

