BCCI SGM on May 27: Asia Cup 2023, World Cup Hosting and Media Right to be Discussed - Report

The hosting of the Asia Cup and media rights will be some of the major points of discussion when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) top brass sit together at the Special General Meeting on May 27 in Ahmedabad. The focus will also be on the hosting of the ICC World Cup 2023, especially after Pakistan refused to play in Ahmedabad.

According to Inside Sport, the Indian cricket board will discuss the matter of Asia Cup hosting with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka cricket chiefs, who will be attending the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday. It has been learned that the BCCI is likely to approve the ‘hybrid model’ proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with ‘terms and conditions’.

The report further stated that BCCI has asked for assurance on Pakistan’s travel to India for the World Cup 2023 in October. The situation will be discussed at length on Saturday before the SGM. At the same time, the board will also look to figure out potential venues for the India vs Pakistan match as well as the league games of the Babar Azam-led side.

Last week, the office of Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, circulated a notice about the SGM among its affiliates. The five-point agenda specified in the notice were:

Formation of Infrastructure Development & Subsidy Committee. Guidelines for appointments of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams. Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023. Formation of committee of Women’s Premier League. Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy.

BCCI Media Rights

Apart from the aforementioned points, BCCI media rights is also expected to be discussed at the SGM. According to reports, the tender for rights of India cricket home series will be ruled out next month.

“There is no final decision on the duration. But the idea is to have it for 5 years similar to IPL. As for TV and digital, yes, it will be separately sold," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Inside Sport.

Meanwhile, several media reports have also claimed that the BCCI is likely to sign a temporary media deal for India vs Afghanistan ODI series. While BCCI wanted a temporary broadcaster for the three-match ODI series in June, the series itself is in jeopardy for players’ workload management.