BCCI Shares Breathtaking Glimpses Of ‘Vintage MSD’ On MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday

When it comes to hitting sixes, there might be a few who can match the prowess of Mahendra Singh Dhoni– arguably the best finisher that cricket has ever witnessed. Today, on July 7, when Indian cricket fans are celebrating the 42nd birthday of the former Indian captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared some glimpses of “Vintage Dhoni."

Wishing “a very happy birthday" to Dhoni, the Indian board dropped a 70-second video on Twitter, comprising some memorable six-hitting moments of Dhoni’s illustrious international career.

“Wishing MS Dhoni- former Team India Captain and one of the finest to have ever graced the game- a very happy birthday. Here’s a birthday treat for all the fans- 70 seconds of vintage MSD," the BCCI tweeted.

The video opens with MS Dhoni smashing a monstrous six over the deep mid-wicket off West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell in a T20I game. Apart from the other special shots, Dhoni’s iconic “Helicopter Shot" was also on display in the following frames. From New Zealand’s Tim Southee to England’s Chris Woakes, no bowler was spared from Dhoni’s aggressive batting during his playing days and the clip is a clear demonstration of that.

The video closes with a clip from the 2019 ODI World Cup– MS Dhoni’s final tournament in the Blue jersey. In a crucial game against Australia, Dhoni gave Mitchell Starc the taste of his own medicine. The Aussie pacer bowled a lethal delivery of 143kph, angling into Dhoni’s pad. But the Indian batter sent the ball into the crowd with exceptional timing. Virat Kohli who was at the non-striker end, was left surprised, giving an appreciatory look to his partner.

After the montage video surfaced on Twitter, numerous MS Dhoni fans rallied to the comment section, showing respect for their idol while also wishing him “Happy Birthday." A fan underlined Dhoni’s excellence as a leader, commenting, “The captain who stood by the teams in tough situations and also won a World Cup for the team."

Keeping aside his on-field dominance, another fan pointed at MS Dhoni’s down-to-earth personality. “The person who got a sweet Smile always. Great legend in the history of Cricket the Real Goat," the comment read.

On this special occasion, an Indian cricket fan expressed his desire to see MS Dhoni as the head coach of Team India in the coming future.

