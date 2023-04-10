BCCI to Host 2 IPLs in a Year? Chairman Arun Dhumal Hints at Mini IPL Plans

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a hot property in the world of sports, it’s the second most lucrative league now after the National Football League of the USA. It’s no wonder that IPL has reached its 16th edition and with matches such as those that panned out on Sunday, with Rinku Singh smashing five sixes in an over, IPL still has a lot to offer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are set to rake in insane sums of money from the IPL 2023 season with an extended league this time around and there are plans to further take it up a notch, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal hinted that the apex board could be looking to host a ‘mini IPL’ alongside the marquee tournament.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Dhumal revealed that given the current ICC calendar, it’s impossible to have two editions of IPL in a year given the packed schedule of international teams, they could try to host a shorter tournament of sorts.

“We will see. Given the format of the IPL that we have, it is not possible to have another edition in the same year. We have seen the bilateral calendar for the upcoming four years and the ICC events. So that may not be possible," replied Dhumal when quizzed about the possibility of two IPL editions in a year.

“But if there is any window of opportunity available for some other format or short tournament, we are definitely looking at that," added Dhumal.

In terms of its per-match revenue, IPL is the second most profitable entity after the media rights of the 2023–2027 cycle were sold for a staggering Rs 48,390 crore.

IPL 2023 will have 74 matches in total, and the number of matches will only increase from every year here onwards, going up to 94 matches and an exclusive two-and-a-half-month window in the ICC calendar.

