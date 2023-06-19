Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Former India Cricketer Shyama Shaw Named in BCCI Women's Selection Panel; Thilak Naidu Named Chairman of Junior Committee

Former India Cricketer Shyama Shaw Named in BCCI Women's Selection Panel; Thilak Naidu Named Chairman of Junior Committee

The two names were recommended by a Cricket Advisory Committee after interviewing multiple applicants for the two vacant positions

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The women selection panel is led by Neetu David. (AFP Photo)
The women selection panel is led by Neetu David. (AFP Photo)

The BCCI has announced appointment for the vacant positions in its Women’s Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee.

Former India cricketer Shyama Shaw, who played three Tests and five ODIs, has joined the women selection panel while Thilak Naidu, former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter, has been named chairman of the junior committee.

The names were recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape.

The CAC interviewed screened multiple applications for the positions of one selector in the women’s Selection Committee and junior Cricket Committee each, respectively before unanimously recommending their choices for the said positions.

Shaw was a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002.

Advertisement

After retiring, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Shaw replaces Mithu Mukherjee whose tenure ended after she joined the panel in October 2020.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy.

Known for his aggressive batting, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games.

From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and also served on the KSCA’s Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season.

The position was left vacant after S Sarath was promoted to the senior selection committee earlier in 2023.

top videos
  • Marnus Labuschagne Loses His Number 1 Spot After ICC Releases Latest Test Rankings
  • India Beat Bangladesh To Win Women's Emerging Asia Cup
  • Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon Guide Australia to Thrilling Win at Edgbaston
  • Ashes 2023: Steve Smith, Virat Kohli Advice Alex Carey, Batter Scores Fifty at Edgbaston | Cricket
  • Can Shubman Gill Become India’s Next Test Captain ? | Cricket News

    • Women’s Selection Committee: Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, Shyama Dey Shaw.

    Junior Cricket Committee: VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, Krishen Mohan.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 17:09 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 17:09 IST
    Read More