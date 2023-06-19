Former India Cricketer Shyama Shaw Named in BCCI Women's Selection Panel; Thilak Naidu Named Chairman of Junior Committee

The BCCI has announced appointment for the vacant positions in its Women’s Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee.

Former India cricketer Shyama Shaw, who played three Tests and five ODIs, has joined the women selection panel while Thilak Naidu, former Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter, has been named chairman of the junior committee.

The names were recommended by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape.

The CAC interviewed screened multiple applications for the positions of one selector in the women’s Selection Committee and junior Cricket Committee each, respectively before unanimously recommending their choices for the said positions.

Shaw was a left-handed batter and medium-pace bowler. She first represented Bengal in domestic cricket from 1985 to 1997 and then Railways from 1998 to 2002.

After retiring, she served as a Bengal selector for two terms.

Shaw replaces Mithu Mukherjee whose tenure ended after she joined the panel in October 2020.

Naidu, a former wicket-keeper and batter, represented Karnataka from 1998-99 to 2009-10, as well as South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy.

Known for his aggressive batting, he scored 4386 runs in 93 first-class games.

From 2013 to 2016, he chaired the KSCA Junior Selection Committee and also served on the KSCA’s Senior Selection Committee during the 2015-16 season.

The position was left vacant after S Sarath was promoted to the senior selection committee earlier in 2023.