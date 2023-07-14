BCCI’s Revenue Share from ICC Sees 72% Jump

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to receive 38.5% of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new revenue-sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle, approved at the Chief Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Durban. This is a “jump of approximately 72%" from the 22.4% BCCI pocketed in the previous cycle. BCCI secretary Jay Shah communicated the major development to all state associations through an email on Friday.

“I am pleased to share some exciting news with you. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been allocated a share of 38.5% in the new revenue distribution model approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board in its recent meeting held in Durban, South Africa. As you are aware, India’s share was 22.4% in the previous cycle, which is now at 38.5%, a jump of approximately 72%. This is a significant increase in BCCI’s share. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts and support of all our state associations and my colleagues at the BCCI," Shah said in the email, in possession of News18 CricketNext.

Advertisement

The new revenue distribution model was floated by ICC chief Greg Barclay and received unanimous approval from all boards except Pakistan. CricketNext had already reported that BCCI is set to get a major chunk of the revenue in the next cycle.

The ICC has steadfastly believed that the Indian market alone is a major contributor to the global cricketing body’s revenue. Shah echoed similar sentiments in his email and said “heart of cricket truly beats in India".

“This allocation reflects the tremendous efforts and contributions made by each one of you and the faith you have shown in the leadership at the BCCI. Our strong diplomatic and strategic ties with fellow ICC members have played a vital role in securing this substantial share for India. This is a recognition of the significance of India as a nation in world cricket and underlines the fact that the heart of cricket well and truly beats in India," wrote Shah.

Advertisement

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, who was BCCI’s representative in the CEC, said India will continue to lead by example.

Advertisement

“The BCCI would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to the ICC for approving the revamped revenue-distribution model during the ICC’s AGM in Durban. I am certain under Secretary Jay Shah, Indian cricket will continue to fulfil its role of leading by example with pathbreaking initiatives and going from strength to strength, both on and off the field," Dhumal said in a statement.