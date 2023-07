India and Bangladesh women’s teams will be locking horns in the 3rd and final T20I of the series on 13th July in Shere Bangla National Stadium. India has already won the series and will be aiming for a clean sweep.

The 2nd T20I saw a batting collapse from India’s batting line-up as they couldn’t even put 100 on the scoreboard and were restricted to 95 by Sultana Khatun’s fiery attack. India still managed to win the match on the back of amazing bowling performances from Shaifali Verma and Deepti Sharma who both took 3 wickets each.

Bangladesh on the other hand, would be disappointed with their performance. They had no answer to India’s spin attack and were bowled out for 87, losing the match as well as the series.

In the 3rd and final match, Bangladesh would be playing for pride and trying to stop the whitewash by the Indians. India will walk into the game as favourites.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Date- July 13, 2023

Time- 01:30 PM IST

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shaifali Verma

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia, Nigar Sultana(w/c)

Allrounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shaifali verma, Sobhana Mostary

Bowlers: Sultana Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Minnu Mani,

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs:

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Bareddy Anusha, Minnu Mani

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Squads: