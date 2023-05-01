'Beating Chennai in Chennai a Very Big Thing': Shikhar Dhawan After PBKS Beat CSK at Chepauk

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that beating Chennai at Chepauk is a big thing and the win over MS Dhoni and Co on Sunday was very special for him and the team. It was a thrilling contest and Punjab Kings managed to snatch the two points from the jaws of defeat as Sikandar Raza hit the winning runs for his side in a final-ball thriller.

The situation was tricky on the final ball as Punjab required three runs and the fans at Chepauk were cheering loudly for their side. Raza fined the gap at the square as he and Shahrukh Khan ran three runs hard to help PBKS claim a nervy 4-wicket win.

Devon Conway (92* off 52) smacked his fifth half-century of the season to propel CSK to 200/4 as Dhoni provided finishing touches in Dhoni style with two sixes off the final two balls to the delight of the home crowd

Chasing 201, a collective batting performance with breezy cameos from Prabhsimran Singh (42 off 24), Liam Livingstone (40 off 24), Sam Curran (29 off 20), Jitesh Sharma (21 off 10) saw Sikandar Raza (13 off 7) helped PBKS chase down 9 in the last over to win a thrilling match by four wickets.

“It feels very, very special. Beating Chennai in Chennai is a very big thing. Very, very pleased and that shows the great character of our side, leaving that loss behind and coming up with a fresh mindset," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I was very happy with the way our bowlers bowled; we got them at the right score. They have been very consistent. As a captain we wanted them to play more overs, Liam has got his touch back and would want him to bat more overs. Good signs that all are playing well," he added.

PBKS are back to winning ways, after the defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, and will look to continue with the momentum when they next face Mumbai Indians on May 3 at IS Bindra Stadium.

