'Better Than Staying at Home': Mohit Sharma Shines on GT Debut, Spills Beans on His Stint as Net Bowler

Mohit Sharma made a sensational comeback in Indian Premier League after two seasons as he claimed two wickets on his Gujarat Titans debut while playing against his former team Punjab Kings at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The veteran pacer returned to IPL after a couple of seasons as he last played in IPL before Thursday was during the 2020 season when he represented Delhi Capitals.

Mohit brought his A-game on the table while making his Titans debut and claimed two crucial wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran. He was the pick of the bowlers for Titans with bowling figures of 2/18 in four overs.

The 34-year-old shared what was going through his mind before the start of the game on Thursday.

“There was excitement, but also nervousness about making a comeback after a few years," he added.

Meanwhile, it is not Mohit’s first season with Titans as he was part of the defending champions set-up last year also but as a net bowler.

Talking about his time at net bowler for Titans, Mohit said that it was head coach Ashish Nehra who called him up and asked to join the team last season.

“Last year, I was playing after a long time coming back from surgery. Lot of people did not know if I was playing competitive cricket or not. Ashish Nehra called me up and asked me to stay with the team. I thought what will I do at home. I was involved with cricket and I think that time was perfect for me," he added.

On being asked what was he feeling as a net bowler last season, Mohit displayed a positive attitude and said being a net bowler isn’t a bad thing and it gives a lot of exposure to every player.

“It’s all about thinking. Being a net bowler is not a bad thing, you get a lot of exposure. All net bowlers do the same things as the main bowlers. We enjoyed a lot as we were with the team," he added.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old got the better of PBKS wicketkeeper Jitesh who edged the ball behind the stumps. Initially, it was given not out by the on field umpire but wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha convinced Hardik Pandya to take the review and it worked well in the Titans’ favour. While Curran was dismissed in the attempt to play a big shot and was caught by Shubman Gill.

