'Belt Treatment': Twitter Takes Dig at KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir After LSG's Loss to GT

Lucknow Super Giants suffered an embarrassing loss against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 on Saturday as they failed to chase down the modest target of 136 runs set by the defending champions.

LSG managed to contain Hardik Pandya-led GT to 135 for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs, before coming out to bat.

Skipper KL Rahul opened the innings alongside Kyle Mayers and got his side off to a good start. The Indian batsman, who has received flak for his slow approach in recent times, scored 30 runs in the 19 balls he played in the powerplay, but could only manage 38 runs more in the 42 deliveries he faced outside the powerplay.

LSG required 12 runs to win the game heading into the final over of the match, and all signs pointed towards a win for the Lucknow side with a set Rahul at the crease.

But, to the anguish of the LSG followers, GT bowler Mohit Sharma scalped four wickets in the final over to take the game away from the Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen absolutely dejected as the Lucknow-based unit bottled an incredible chance to get one over the holders and Twitter users took to the social media platform to express their thoughts on LSG’s heartbreaking loss.

One user posted a tweet that read “Belt Treatment for KL Rahul from Gautam Gambhir" with a picture of the pair.

Another user said “Gautam Gambhir played 50+ balls in an IPL innings and his team lost only ONCE KL Rahul has played 50+ balls 26 times and lost 12 times!!"

One user shared a clipping of a confrontation scene from an old movie and likened it to the situation.

Mayers was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 24 off 19 deliveries midway through the seventh over and Krunal Pandya chipped in with 23 runs off as many balls before being dismissed by GT bowler Noor Ahmed.

None of the other players who held a bat for Lucknow could get past the single-digit run mark on the day, and yet, the match was very much in control of the Rahul-led side.

LSG required just 30 runs in the final five overs of the match, but faltered miserably as they failed to utilise their position of advantage.

Lucknow ended their innings at 128 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs and lost the game by 7 runs.

