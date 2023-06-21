Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'Lads Are in Absolute Pieces': England Dejected but 'Not Going to Change' the Way of Playing, Says Stokes

'Lads Are in Absolute Pieces': England Dejected but 'Not Going to Change' the Way of Playing, Says Stokes

Speaking after the game, England captain Ben Stokes said players were ‘in absolute pieces’ in the dressing room and completely devastated following their close two-wicket defeat to Australia

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 13:06 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

England lost the Edgbaston Test by 2 wickets
England lost the Edgbaston Test by 2 wickets

Ben Stokes and Co suffered a massive blow on Tuesday as they lost the first Test of The Ashes 2023 to Australia by 2 wickets at Edgbaston. In what turned out to be an absolute thriller, the visitors pulled off a heist, successfully chasing down the target of 281 runs with Pat Cummins playing a captain’s knock. With 54 runs required with 2 wickets in hands, Cummins stitched a valuable partnership with Nathan Lyon, clinching a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Speaking after the game, the English captain said players were ‘in absolute pieces’ in the dressing room and completely devastated following their close two-wicket defeat to Australia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Request to Politicians - Let IND & PAK Play Instead of Drawing Out Your Swords’: Former Pakistan Captain

“We always want to win. We are absolutely devastated that we have lost. The lads are up there in absolute pieces, especially Robbo and Broady (Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad) who put in an unbelievable shift there.

“But if that’s not attracting people to the game we love then I don’t know what will. There are still four games left. Keep following us and we will keep trying to do what we do," Stokes was quoted by BBC.

Stokes further said England would not change their aggressive approach, having carried them to 11 wins from their previous 13 Tests, in the remainder of the five-match series.

“I am not going to change the way I have gone about my cricket because it is the Ashes," he said.

One of the more controversial elements of England’s attacking approach saw them declare on day one with eight wickets down, giving Australia’s openers a tricky mini-session on Friday evening which they survived.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Bazball 0-1 Basic Common Sense’: Iceland Cricket’s Brutal Dig at England After Australia Clinch 2-wicket Win

top videos
  • Why Are England, Australia Players Wearing Black Armbands In Women's Ashes Test? | Cricket News
  • Virat Kohli Played a Big Role in Taking Indian Cricket Towards a New Era: Ahmed Shehzad | BCCI | PCB
  • Ahmed Shehzad Lavishes Praise on Virat Kohli
  • Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon vs Barmy Army | Australia Celebrates in Birmingham Club | Cricket News
  • 'Gautam Gambhir Should Call Virat Kohli And Apologise': Ahmed Shehzad

    • The subsequent loss means this is the second time in the last three Tests that England have suffered defeat in a match in which they’ve declared.

    “I thought that was a time to pounce. Who knows, we could have got an extra 40 runs or lost two wickets in two balls. I am not a captain who gets by on ‘what ifs’. We were in control of most of the game and managed to produce a result. Obviously, we wanted to be on top. We are devastated but that’s sport. It is great and an emotional rollercoaster," the 32-year-old said.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 21, 2023, 13:03 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 13:06 IST
    Read More