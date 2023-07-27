'I'm Going on Holiday After 5th Ashes Test': Ben Stokes Ends Speculations on His ODI Retirement U-Turn

England Test captain Ben Stokes has asserted that he won’t take his ODI retirement back for the upcoming World Cup in India. Stokes played a crucial role in England’s title triumph during the 2019 ODI World Cup, however, last year he announced his retirement from the 50-over format to manage his workload and work. The flamboyant all-rounder also helped England clinch the T20 World Cup last year with his match-winning knock in the finale as many expected him to take his retirement back for the ODI WC. However, Stokes has clarified that he has taken retirement and will go on holiday after the competition of the ongoing Ashes series.

“I’m retired. I’m going on holiday after this game [fifth Ashes Test] and that’s as far as I’m thinking," Stokes was quoted as saying by ICC.

Talking about the knee injury which has troubled him for a long time, Stokes suggested that he will get in touch with doctors to sort it out to bowl more overs.

“It’s something I obviously want to get sorted. The times in which I’ve seen specialists and stuff like that there has been cricket around. So, as it’s been manageable, we’ve just cracked on. But I think that is a good time to have some serious conversations with medics around what is potentially something I could do to get a role in which I can bowl without having to worry about my knee. Those are conversations we will be able to have in that time off," he said.