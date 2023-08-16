Ben Stokes is Back: Netizens React on Premier All-rounder's ODI Retirement U-Turn Ahead of World Cup

Ben Stokes is all set to make his comeback in ODIs as he has officially taken a U-turn on his retirement. The premier English all-rounder has been picked in England’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. The star player will play in the four-match series which will be a tune-up for England ahead of the mega ODI World Cup in India.

Stokes, who was appointed England Test captain last year, retired from the ODI format 13 months ago due to a demanding workload as a multi-format player and amid concerns about a chronic left knee injury.

The flamboyant all-rounder played an important role in England’s ODI WC triumph in 2019 where he played an unbeaten 84-run knock in the final against New Zealand to help his team lift the trophy for the first time.

The fans on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, were elated to see Stokes back in England’s squad ahead of the 2023 ODI WC.

The allrounder is England’s test captain and starred for the Twenty20 team in its run to the World Cup title last year in the game’s shortest format.

Now he’ll be playing in the 50-over format again, too, with England selecting him Wednesday initially for the upcoming four-match one-day series against New Zealand at home in September. The majority of that squad will make up the group for the Cricket World Cup in India starting in October.

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership," said Luke Wright, England national selector. “I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again."