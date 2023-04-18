'Best Moment of the Day': Viral Video of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Chatting Wins a Million Hearts - WATCH

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was lit-up with the Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which saw hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns on Monday night. The battle was intense as both sides showcased some impeccable performances. However, the local fans suffered the heartbreak as MS Dhoni & Co pulled off a stunning 8-run victory against the hosts in what turned out to be another final-over thriller of the season.

Riding on scintillating fifties by Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, CSK piled up 226 runs in 20 overs after being asked to bat. In reply, the RCB suffered a couple of blows but then skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell launched a juggernaut against the Chennai bowling attack. Not only they notched up their half-centuries but also stitched a 126-run stand for the third wicket. Had they continued a bit longer, the results would have been different. But some great catches taken by Dhoni shifted the momentum in CSK’s favour.

After the game, the two stalwarts of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni – had a long chat at the sidelines of the field. The video of the conversation was shared on IPL’s official Twitter handle.

“A legendary duo," the caption of the video read.

And as expected, the netizens just lost their hearts over this fantastic reunion after the play. Here’s how they reacted:

RCB endured a horrible start as they lost Virat Kohli and Majipal Lomror, getting reduced to 15 for 2 in 2 overs. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36) gave a scare to CSK till they were at the crease, sharing 126 runs for the third wicket to raise hopes of a famous win.

But Theekshana had the last laugh as he foxed Maxwell who hit a skier in search of a big shot and MS Dhoni did the rest to break the dangerous partnership. To make matters worse for RCB, du Plessis departed in the next over, handing Dhoni another skier off Moeen Ali.

Earlier, Devon Conway slammed 83 off 45 deliveries while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as CSK posted an imposing 226 for six after being asked to bat first. In reply, RCB ended at 218 for eight.

