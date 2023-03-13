‘Bhaag Na 2 Ho Jayenge’: Virat Kohli’s Preintimation Goes Wrong as Umesh Yadav Gets Run Out - WATCH

Virat Kohli showed impeccable grit, discipline and concentration to make a magnificent 186 as India took a 91-run lead over Australia after being bowled out for 571 in their first innings during the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli though was involved in a rather unfortunate incident during his stay at the crease on Sunday.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 5: LIVE

Kohli was running out of partners and with him batting in his 180s, he and Umesh Yadav were part of a run-out. He and Umesh tried to take a quick double, seeing the fielders back on the boundary ropes.

A spectacular fielding effort by Peter Handscomb left the Indian bowler short of his ground and having to leave for the dressing room without even facing a single ball.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Way He Ran Between the Wicket, It Didn’t Look Kohli Was Sick’: Axar Patel Reacts to Anushka Sharma’s Claim

WATCH:

Kohli was dropped at 185 when Handscomb tried to take the catch with both hands while diving, but shelled the chance. In the next over, Murphy bowled outside off-stump and Kohli went for the slog-sweep, but holed out to deep mid-wicket, bringing an end to India’s innings as well as to Kohli’s wonderful knock.

At stumps, Australia reached 3/0 in six overs of their second innings and trail India by 88 runs with one day left in the match. Travis Head made all the runs, as he and makeshift opener Matthew Kuhnemann, in place of an injured Usman Khawaja, negotiated the tricky six overs from Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

ALSO READ | ‘Virat Kohli Got in a Decent Batting Track and Didn’t Give us a Chance’, Says Alex Carey

Advertisement

In day four’s play on Sunday, Axar scored a brisk 79, including four sixes and five fours, to help India secure a 91-run lead and also helped the hosts’ reach 571 through a brilliant 162-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who top-scored with a magnificent 186.

“The way I’m batting, I am happy to be contributing for the team. I am playing my game, backing my strengths. I am just carrying forward my confidence and batting really well," he said to broadcasters at the end of day’s play.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Axar Patel: India’s MVP in the Border Gavaskar Trophy

Though Axar has picked only two wickets in the series, he has managed to be a handy contributor with the bat lower down the order. “The talk in the first Test was to carry forward the confidence."

“The way I was helping the team win matches last year, that’s helping me and giving me more confidence. I am getting more information about my game, the strengths and weaknesses. I am punishing the bad balls and respecting the good deliveries," he added.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News here