‘Bhaukaal Ho Gaya’: Nicholas Pooran's Apt Reaction to LSG's Thrilling IPL Victory

Nicholas Pooran wreaked havoc at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium with Lucknow Super Giants beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-over thriller by just one wicket. Powered by Pooran’s destructive batting, Lucknow chased down a massive target of 213 runs, recording the highest successful run chase of this IPL season. Just after the stupendous innings, Lucknow shared a video that perhaps best describes what Pooran did on the field. The video was accompanied by text which posed a question, “What happened at Chinnaswamy today?" To this, the Caribbean batter can be heard saying in chaste Hindi, “Bhaukaal ho gaya. (It was mayhem)"

The short clip was recorded inside the Lucknow Super Giants team bus. Though this video had surfaced a few days ago, meaning that it was captured before the Bangalore vs Lucknow match.

Pooran’s video was of course a sure-shot hit on social media. Almost everyone agreed that he is one of the most explosive batters in the IPL. An LSG fan wrote, “Nicky bhaiya is always on fire."

Lucknow management was applauded too for their decision to move in for Nicholas Pooran at the IPL mini-auction.

Other than Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir was also trending, thanks to his unmissable show of reactions after the big win.

Lucknow didn’t have the ideal start while chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s mammoth score of 212. In-form opener Kyle Mayers returned to the dugout for a duck. The other top-order batters, including captain KL Rahul, failed to showcase their A-game.

Things started changing when Marcus Stoinis stepped in to bat. The big Aussie played a quickfire 65-run knock in 30 deliveries.

Following Stoinis’ wicket, it was looking like an impossible task for Lucknow. That’s when Nicholas Pooran decided to take matters into his own hands. The power-hitter showed no mercy to the Bangalore bowling attack, notching up a half-century in just 15 balls. Pooran took just 19 balls to score 62 runs. His knock consisted of 4 boundaries and 7 sixes.

After Mohammad Siraj castled Pooran in the 19th over, RCB tried to take hold of the game but a collective effort by Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat and Ravi Bishnoi helped Lucknow across the victory line. Avesh Khan, who faced the final delivery, showed great athleticism as well by completing a hurried single.

