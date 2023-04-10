'Big Players Like Malinga, Broad Have Gone Through This..' Yash Dayal's Father Cheers Up Son After Rinku Singh Storm

It’s never easy to recover from a situation that panned out on Sunday night with two players from Uttar Pradesh, Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal experiencing contrasting emotions after the Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed the Gujarat Titans bowler for 30 runs in five balls, five consecutive sixes as KKR won the match by 3 wickets.

With 29 runs needed from the final over, GT skipper Rashid turned to the young Dayal however, after getting hit for five straight sixes, Dayal was in disbelief.

Coincidentally, Dayal’s father is also a cricketer and during his playing days, Chandarpal Dayal was also hit for a hat-trick of sixes, so he knew what his son must have been going through.

Yash’s father revealed that some of his relatives met the youngster to help him move over the storm that had panned out in just six balls. Chandarpal spoke to the Indian Express and revealed he gave examples of the likes of Lasitha Malinga and Stuart Broad to his son, vowing that Yash Dayal would make a strong comeback.

“I told them to go and motivate him. Pick-up his morale. He would be understandably depressed. Please go. He speaks very little. He is an introvert, and in such situations, he can become a touch numb," Dayal’s father said.

He continued, “I have been a cricketer but being a father, mother is something else. I did get a bit depressed, ‘kyun hua, kaise hua… (why it happened, how it happened), the mind was in a loop, worried for my son."

Chandarpal revealed that he tried his best to keep Yash motivated, giving him an example of how legendary bowlers like Malinga and Broad had been taken to the cleaners by the likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh respectively.

“Ghabraana nahi (Don’t get scared). I then said, ‘This is not some new thing in cricket. Bowlers getting hit. It has happened to big bowlers. Just do hard work, see where you made mistakes, but remember this is not the first time it has happened in cricket. Big players like Malinga, and Stuart Broad have gone through the situation’," Dayal’s father revealed.

“I told him I am coming there to you; I will be with you… he will bounce back. This was a dark night, and I hope this never recurs again in his life. He will definitely come back strongly," Chandarpal added further.

