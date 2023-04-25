'Bit Weird and Cringey, Hate That Argument': Ex-Cricketer Reacts to Candice Warner's Allegations on CA

Shocking statements of Candice Warner, the wife of star Australian batter David Warner, have caused quite a stir in the Aussie cricket fraternity. She blamed Cricket Australia (CA) for offering the least help to his cricketer husband who was involved in the infamous ball-tampering saga in the South Africa tour of 2017.

“Basically, from when we left the hotel in South Africa, David was wiped. There was no Cricket Australia official helping him. There was nothing. It’s like basically you fend for yourself now. It was basically, fend for yourself, see you later. Thanks for your services," Mrs Warner recently revealed in a podcast.

Candice earlier appeared in an Australian news debate show, called the ‘Back Page’ where she supported her husband who has been dealing with a rough patch, at least in the longest format of the game. David, who is currently leading the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023, was named in Australia’s Test squad for The Ashes and also seems certain to be picked for the World Test Championship final against India.

Candice claimed that her husband has been ‘singled out’ in speculation surrounding the team. When the host of the show suggested that the batter needed to start the campaign well, she said, “Absolutely he does. But so does the whole team."

“If Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? His form wasn’t great that last Ashes. Stuart Broad had his number I think (seven) times. So it didn’t look good for him. And he hasn’t performed well over there in the past. But who do you put in," she added.

Candice’s comments seem to have left former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson baffled. In his latest column for The West Australia, the latter wrote that David should be feeling the heat due to his lack of form.

“We’ve all appreciated Warner’s tremendous career as an opener and what he’s achieved. But that’s not what it’s about," Johnson wrote.

“His form has not been up to scratch for a while now. Warner even had his wife Candice defending him in her panel role on the TV show The Back Page this week.

“Her loyalty might be admirable but it was all a bit weird and cringey when she said if Dave doesn’t perform in that first Test, who do they bring in that’s better? I hate that argument. If players were only judged on their previous achievements, then Dennis Lillee would still be opening the bowling for Australia and Ricky Ponting would be batting at No. 3," Johnson further wrote.

