BLK vs DA Dream11 Team Prediction, LPL 2023: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for Lanka Premier League

In a top-of-the-table clash of Lanka Premier League 2023, second-placed B-Love Kandy will square off with topper Dambulla Army today.

Kandy are only two points behind the Dambulla, having won four out of their seven games so far in the tournament.

The match between BLK and DA will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In their previous face-off, Kandy notched up a commanding seven-wicket victory over Dambulla.

It was the only defeat that Dambulla have faced in their seven outings thus far in this year’s LPL.

B-Love Kandy suffered a 9-run loss in their previous game against Colombo Strikers. Due to a below-par performance from their batting unit, Kandy failed to chase down 170.

Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura also played their last match against Colombo and clinched a big 50-run victory. Dambulla bowlers appeared in red-hot form as they bundled out their opponents for just 116 runs, while defending a target of 167 runs.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-captain: D de Silva

Wicketkeepers: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama, Mohammad Haris

Batters: FK Zaman, KNA Bandara,A Fernando

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, D de Silva

Bowlers: I Udana, N Pradeep, B Fernando

BLK vs DA Probable XIs

BLK Probable XI: KNA Bandara, SSD Arachchige, Asif Ali, FK Zaman, W Hasaranga (C), A Mathews, PC de Silva, I Udana, Mohammad Haris (wk), M Hasnain, N Pradeep

DA Probable XI: A Fernando, AI Ross, D de Silva, MADI Hemantha, J Liyanage, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, BR McDermott, B Fernando, Noor Ahmad, Hasan Ali

BLK vs DA Full Squads