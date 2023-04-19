Bollywood Actor Celebrates Arjun Tendulkar's Maiden IPL Wicket With Tweet on 'Nepotism'

Arjun Tendulkar has left an quite an impression with a ‘superb’ last over during an IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night. Defending 20 runs, Arjun allowed just five runs in as many deliveries as SRH were bowled out for 178 in chase of 193.

The left-arm pacer also took his maiden wicket of IPL career in that over as MI won by 14 runs. He finished with figures of 1/19 from 2.5 overs.

Having executed his plan well, Arjun drew widespread praise with Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta taking a shot at those who ‘mocked’ the 23-year-old for ‘nepotism’.

Arjun is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who also represented MI during his playing career.

“Many mocked him for nepotism but tonight he has shown his spot is well earned Congrats Arjun. @sachin_rt you must be so proud #Arjuntendulkar," Preity tweeted after the match.

Former West Indies cricketer and now a popular commentator Ian Bishop was full of praise for the youngsters.

“That was a superb last over from Arjun Tendulkar. Only his second game but his execution was superb. Good on him," Bishop tweeted.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt that Arjun has grown in stature after his eye-catching performance against SRH and wished for a long and successful career for the allrounder.

“Arjun Tendulkar today grew in stature. Justified captain’s trust by bowling tight final over, held his nerves, took his first IPL wicket. Congrats Paaji, here’s wishing a long successful career for Arjun. @sachin_rt #Arjun," Kaif tweeted.

Virender Sehwag, one of the finest openers to have played the game, sent his wishes. “So happy to see Arjun doing well. @sachin_rt paaji must be a proud father. Arjun’s hard work paying off and my blessings that this is only the beginning of great things to come. Well done Arjun!," Sehwag tweeted.

During a chat with the broadcasters, Arjun said he loves bowling.

“I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best," he said.

When asked what conversations he has with his father, Arjun responded, “We talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practice every game. I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it."

