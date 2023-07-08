Brendon McCullum Denied Entry to Headingly After Guard Fails to Recognise Him: Report

With sports venues in England on high alert amidst Just Stop Oil protests, head coach of England men’s Test team was reportedly involved in a minor stand-off with a security personal at the Headingly after being refused entry into the venue where the third Test of Ashes 2023 in underway.

According to The Times, the security guard at Headingly didn’t recognise McCullum who didn’t have the correct pass.

An argument followed with McCullum arguing why he should be allowed entry and the person accompanying him pointing out why the New Zealander’s presence is crucial to the England team currently trailing Australia 0-2 in the five-match series.

The guard tried speaking to his senior for advice before McCullum is reported to have lost his patience and he entered the venue saying, “You’ll just have to deal with it."

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had to tighten security at Headingly after an incident during the Lord’s Test when a couple of protestors entered the venue and threw orange powder towards the pitch before being escorted.

On the first day of the third Test between England and Australia, a couple of people were denied entry to the venue for fear of disruption.

As per Daily Mail, the security personnel at the venue conduced a check and found that the two were wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts and were carrying bags resulting in suspicion following which they were refused entry.

The disruptions haven’t been limited to cricket in England.

Earlier this week, Just Stop Oil protesters halted play twice at the Wimbledon Championships 2023. Orange confetti glitter and jigsaw puzzles were thrown on two courts before three arrests were made related to the incident.