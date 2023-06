CAB Congratulates Mukesh Kumar After His Maiden India Call-up For West Indies Tour

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Friday congratulated Mukesh Kumar for his maiden national call-up.

The 29-year-old uncapped pacer was rewarded for his consistent performances when he was selected for the India squads for Test and ODI series in West Indies next month.

“On behalf of CAB let me congratulate Mukesh and wish him all the best. He has been very consistent over the last two seasons," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

“I am sure he will do very well if given a chance in the playing eleven." The Bengal pacer bagged 22 wickets in the 2022-2023 Ranji season, playing a key role in their journey to the Ranji final.

Advertisement

He has 149 scalps in 38 first-class matches.