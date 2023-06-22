CABI Announces Men's and Women's Squads For International Blind Sports Federation World Games 2023

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced the men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023.

This would be the first time that the Indian teams will be participating in the competition that will be held between August 18th-27th. The men’s tournament will have five teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, and England while India, England and Australia will be battling it out in the women’s competition.

Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri will be leading the 17-member side while Sushma Patel who had led the team during the tour of Nepal earlier this year, is likely to captain the women’s side that comprises of 16 players.

The men’s team has 6 players each from B1 and B2 categories while there are 5 players from B3 category. The women’s team has 6 players each from B1 and B3 categories and four players from B2 category.

Both the teams will have their respective camps in Bengaluru before leaving.

“This is the first time that we are taking part in the World Games. We are very excited and the teams that we selected are very strong. The men’s coaching camp will start from 17th July and it will be a 25-day camp in Bengaluru. The women’s team will be having the camp of 10-12 days," General Secretary and Chairman Selection Committee CABI, John David said while talking to News18 CricketNext.

“This is a proud moment for Blind cricket in India as our team will be participating in the World Games where cricket has been included for the first time. The players will have great exposure from these games and I hope that they will put on a great performance and make our country proud," Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President, CABI said.

Indian Women’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023

1. Varsha U - B1 - Karnataka

2. Valasanaini Ravanni - B1 - Andhra Pradesh

3. Simu Das - B1 - Rajasthan

4. Padmini Tudu - B1 - Odisha

5. Killaka Sandhya - B1 - Andhra Pradesh

6. Priya - B1 - Madhya Pradesh

7. Gangavva Neelappa Harijan - B2 - Karnataka

8. Sandra Davis Karimalikkal - B2 - Kerala

9. Basanti Hansda - B2 - Odisha

10. Prity Prasad - B2 - Delhi

11. Sushma Patel - B3 - Madhya Pradesh

12.M. Satyavathi - B3 - Andhra Pradesh

13. Phula Saren - B3 - Odisha

14.Jhili Birua - B3 - Odisha

15. Ganga Sambhaji Kadam - B3 - Maharashtra

16. Deepika T.C - B3 – Karnataka

Indian Men’s Squad for IBSA World Games 2023

1. Basappa Waddagol - B1 - Karnataka

2. Mohammed Jafar Iqbal - B1 - Odisha

3. Maharaja Sivasubramanian - B1 - Tamil Nadu

4. Omprakash Pal - B1 - Madhya Pradesh

5. Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda - B1 - Gujarat

6. Nilesh Yadav - B1 - Delhi

7. Ajaykumar Reddy Illuri - B2 - Andhra Pradesh

8. Venkateswara Rao Dunna - B2 - Andhra Pradesh

9. Pankaj Bhue - B2 - Odisha

10. Rambir Singh - B2 - Haryana

11.Nakula Badanayak - B2 - Odisha

12. Irfan Diwan - B2 - Delhi

13. Prakasha Jayaramaiah - B3 - Karnataka

14. Sunil Ramesh - B3 - Karnataka

15.Deepak Malik - B3 - Haryana