'Can Understand Fans' Feelings Towards MS Dhoni': Yashasvi Jaiswal on Massive Crowd Support For CSK Skipper in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals’ young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hoping for a big crowd support at home ground Sawai Mansingh Stadium for the mega clash against Chennai Super Kings despite the presence of MS Dhoni. The four-time IPL champions have been getting massive fan support at the away stadium this season as the opposition fans are coming in big numbers to support Dhoni and CSK.

Royals might also have to deal with the massive crowd support for CSK as there are chances that the home fans might come in yellow to support Dhoni which happened earlier in the tournament at Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens and M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ahead of the mega clash, Jaiswal said that Dhoni enjoys massive fans support even from the opposition team but he suggested that RR have to concentrate on their own performance on Thursday.

“I can understand the fans’ feelings towards Dhoni. He is liked by even the opposing team and their supporters. I also enjoy Dhoni’s game as I am also a big fan of his. However, we must take that in our stride and concentrate on our performance," Yashasvi said in the pre-match press conference.

“In the last match, we got overwhelming support from the Jaipur crowd, and I am hoping they would continue to cheer us despite Dhoni’s presence on the ground."

Royals started the campaign on a high but they lost their last two matches which put them on the third spot on the points table. However, the young RR opener said they are determined to regain the top spot with win over CSK.

“We lost the last two matches quite closely but its part and parcel of the game. We should forget those losses as quickly as possible and concentrate on our process. The team is determined to bounce back and regain the top position in the points tally. It happens in cricket and sometimes you lose games which were under our control," he added.

CSK have managed to put up collective efforts on the field this season as their batting unit has been in incredible form and posting 200-plus totals while batting first at regular intervals.

“CSK are amassing huge totals on the board, but we have a world-class bowling attack especially in the spin department to check them. We are not under any pressure against CSK." Jaiswal added.

Sanju Samson and Co. have already outclassed CSK earlier this season away from home and this time they will look to bank on the home advantage to complete a double on them.

“We defeated them earlier in the tournament and we are optimistic about a better show tomorrow. It’s a crucial match but there are no easy games in the IPL. Every match is important for us," he said.

