CAN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction: The United States of America will be hoping to continue their winning streak in the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023 as they will fight a battle with Canada on March 29, Wednesday. The USA are coming into the game after winning their last match against Namibia by 80 runs.

Gajanand Singh was the top performer for the team with the bat as he hammered 53 runs off 63 balls to take his team to a score of 231 runs. Chasing the total, Namibia collapsed at 151 runs as Ali Khan and Nisarg Patel picked three wickets each while Jasdeep Singh also dismissed two batters.

Speaking of Canada, they were also brilliant in their opening game against Jersey. The Saad Bin Zafar-led side scored a victory by 31 runs by comfortably defending 238 runs in the allotted 50 overs. Jeremy Gordon and the skipper were the heroes for the team as they scalped three wickets each to fold the opposition at a score of 207 runs.

Ahead of the match between Canada and the United States of America, here is everything you need to know:

CAN vs USA Telecast

Canada vs United States of America game will not be telecasted in India.

CAN vs USA Live Streaming

ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

CAN vs USA Match Details

CAN vs USA match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 01:00 PM IST on March 29, Wednesday.

CAN vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Aaron Jones

Vice-Captain - Pargat Singh

Suggested Playing XI for CAN vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: SA Wijeratne

Batters: G Singh, Aaron Jones, Pargat Singh

All-rounders: N Dutta, NK Patel, NP Kenjige

Bowlers: SN Netravalkar, Saad Bin Zafar, Ali Khan, JOA Gordon

CAN vs USA Probable XIs:

Canada: SA Wijeratne, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, N Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar(C), JOA Gordon, NR Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh

United States of America: SN Netravalkar, Ali Khan, NP Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, G Singh, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, SR Taylor, NK Patel, MD Patel(C), Jasdeep Singh

