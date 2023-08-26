Can You Answer this KBC Question Worth Rs 25 Lakh featuring Ravichandran Ashwin?

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the few veterans who have been with the Indian cricketer team for more than a decade now. Since making his international debut in 2021, Ashwin has come a long way, building his stature as India’s one of the greatest spin-bowling all-rounders of all time. Thanks to his exceptional records in Test cricket, Ashwin has now become a topic in one of India’s popular television quiz shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan.

On a recent episode of the reality show, a contestant was asked a cricket-related question, which could help him win a staggering amount of Rs 25 lakhs.

“Who is the first Indian cricketer to dismiss both a father and a son in Test cricket?" the question read. The contestant was given four options which include Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. The person on the receiving end seemed to be a fan of cricket as he didn’t hesitate much to finalise his answer and it was none other than Ashwin.

The veteran off-spinner achieved this stunning feat during India’s recently concluded tour of the West Indies which comprised two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. Ashwin picked up as many as 12 wickets in the two-match series. On the first day of the opening Test, Ashwin sent off West Indies batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The wicket made him the first Indian bowler to dismiss a father-son duo. Back in 2011, Ashwin took the wicket of Tagenarine’s father Shivnarine Chandrapaul in his maiden red-ball game in Delhi.

Apart from Ashwin, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and South Africa’s Simon Harmer are the other bowlers who have dismissed Tagenarine and Shivnarine in their careers. Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram and former English cricketer Ian Botham have also clinched this feat, having dismissed another father-son duo- Lance Cairns and Chris Cairns.

It has been less than one year since Tagenarine Chandrapaul made his debut for West Indies. The 27-year-old batter has so far represented his country in 8 Tests. On the other hand, Shivnarine Chandrapaul has already retired from cricket as a legend of his country. During his 14-year-long illustrious career, Shivnarine played 164 Tests and 268 ODIs, aggregating 11,867 and 8778 runs respectively. He notched up as many as 41 centuries across both formats.