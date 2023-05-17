'Can You Leave Out Mitchell Marsh or Rilee Rossouw?': Aakash Chopra Ahead of PBKS vs DC Clash

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that it will be intresting to see whether Delhi Capitals will bring back the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dhull in the playing XI for the remaining matches in the Indian Premier League 2023. It has been a disappointing season for Capitals as they are out of the playoffs contention and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will face Punjab Kings on Wednesday at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Chopra suggested that Delhi are in a situation where they can sit out the star overseas players to give chances to the young Indian stars.

“The focus will be on Delhi that what will Delhi do? Will Delhi rest their big-big players here and play with Indians? Will Prithvi Shaw get a chance again? Will either Sarfaraz Khan or Yash Dhull get an opportunity? Then can you leave out Mitchell Marsh or Rilee Rossouw? If you are not going anywhere, you can play Yash Dhull, you can play Sarfaraz, I mean you can try whoever you want because Delhi have found themselves in such a situation," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Warner is the only batter who has scored 300-plus runs for Delhi Capitals thus far this season. While Punjab are still in contention for the playoffs spot.

Chopra feels that the eyes will be on young Prabhsimran Singh to play a big knock but the big overseas stars Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran also have to come up big in the remaining matches.

“Punjab had actually beaten up Delhi recently. Prabhsimran Singh hit a lot. So the focus will once again be on Prabhsimran Singh. Big players have to come back in the game - that’s Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran."

“They have not done that well thus far. Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh are doing well. It is going to be an interesting game but if Punjab win, even more interest will remain in this tournament," he added.