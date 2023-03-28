Canada vs USA ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

Canada vs USA ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 Live Streaming: Canada is set to face the United States of America for their upcoming fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier playoff. The 50-over battle is slated to take place on March 28 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Both teams kicked off the campaign with a victory and are now sharing the same points in the tally. The USA, however, have occupied the top place based on their superior net run rate with Canada reeling at the second spot.

The USA clashed against Namibia in their previous match, in which they registered a commanding 80-run victory. Batting first, the USA posted a decent total of 231 runs thanks to Gajanand Singh’s 53 and Nosthush Kenjige’s 43. Namibia opener Shaun Fauche pulled off a good star to the chase but did not get any assistance from the other batters.

Canada played against Jersey in their first game. They produced 238 runs in the first innings. In reply, Jersey got bundled out for 207 runs. Nikhil Dutta was Canada’s standout performer. He scored 58 runs with the bat while also picking up two wickets.

Ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA will be played?

The ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA will take place on March 29, Wednesday.

Where will the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match Canada vs USA be played?

The ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

What time will the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA begin?

The ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match between Canada and USA will begin at 1:00 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Canada vs USA ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match?

Canada vs USA match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Canada vs USA ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023 match?

Canada vs USA match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Canada vs USA Possible Starting XI:

Canada Predicted Starting Line-up: SA Wijeratne, Aaron Johnson, Harsh Thaker, Kaleem Sana, Matthew Spoors, N Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar(C), JOA Gordon, NR Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Pargat Singh

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: SN Netravalkar, Ali Khan, NP Kenjige, Shayan Jahangir, G Singh, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, SR Taylor, NK Patel, MD Patel(C), Jasdeep Singh

