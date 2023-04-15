Can’t be Too Critical Because The Same Bowlers Will Win me a Game Some Other Time: Nitish Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana backed his bowlers despite a below-par show against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Friday. The KKR bowlers were not at their best as apart from Sunil Narine, the other six bowlers leaked runs with an economy rate of 10 per over. SRH opener Harry Brook slammed a sublime century as he hit the KKR bowlers all around the park in his 55-ball stay which was laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Rana admitted that his strike bowlers went for big runs on Friday but he suggested that the same players will help him win matches going forward in the season.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH Match Highlights

“Today, even the main bowlers were going for runs but I can’t be too critical because these are the same bowlers who will win me a game some other time," Rana said after the match.

However, the KKR skipper also said that it wasn’t the 230-run wicket as the KKR bowlers failed to get their line and length right on a flat track and got punished by the SRH batters.

“I feel the way we bowled was not according to the plans. No matter what the wicket was like, this wasn’t a 230 wicket," he added.

With Rinku on strike and 32 needed off the last over, Umran Malik (1/36 in 2 overs) came back well to dismiss Shardul Thakur on the first delivery and effectively sealing the game as the southpaw was stranded at the other end for the first two deliveries.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Advertisement

Rana suggested that it will not be every day that Rinku Singh can pull off a miraculous victory for them in the final over

“One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku had the other day, but not every day. We batted really well, we wanted to take the game deep and then you never know," he added.

Talking about the track at Eden Gardens Rana said that 200 is going to be a par score in Kolkata but they need to bowl better in the coming matches.

Advertisement

“Home advantage is one thing, but we know Eden Gardens tracks always play this way, we expected 200 to be a par score here and have been preparing that way, but we need to bowl better," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here