Can't Say Much to Bowlers When Batters Are Not Putting Up Runs: RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is confident that her team Royal Challengers Bangalore can still bounce back in the ongoing Women’s Premier League after they suffered their second defeat in a row, losing to Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After a good bowling display saw MI restrict RCB to a total of 155, Hayley Matthews smashed an unbeaten 77-run knock while Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 55 to help the Indians chase down the 156-run target with 34 balls to spare.

Speaking to the broadcasters during the post-match presentation ceremony, Mandhana felt that it was the batting unit that disappointed, not the bowlers who were taken to the cleaners by MI batters.

She also drew some positives from the hefty 9-wicket defeat, with Kanika Ahuja and Shreyanka Patil’s late cameos helping RCB reach a respectable total, which delighted the skipper.

“We could have learnt to put down a better score. We have to accept this defeat and come back better. 2-3 batters got into 20s but could not make it count including myself," said the RCB captain.

She continued, “We do have a good bowling side, we have 6-7 bowling options and we can’t say much to the bowlers when the batters are not putting up the runs."

After losing two back-to-back matches RCB are yet to open their account as they are fourth in the table. Mandhana said that her side would not dwell much on the manner of the two defeats and they will try to move on to the next game.

“It is a pretty short tournament and we can’t dwell on it, even in franchise cricket if you start winning then you can go on a run," she added.

The swashbuckling left-hander was also full of praise about Kanika and Patil’s contributions on an otherwise forgetful day at the office.

“Lots of positives in the form of Kanika and Shriyanka’s batting after the top order collapse, really happy with the way they batted," said Mandhana.

