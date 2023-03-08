'Can't Wait to See These Precious Beans With Their Precious Baby': Internet Sends Umesh Yadav and Wife Tanya Wishes on Birth of Baby Girl

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya are blessed with a second baby girl on Wednesday.

Umesh, who is part of the Indian team for the ongoing Border Gavaskar series against Australia, took to social media — Koo — to announce the birth of his baby girl.

Coincidentally, the last time Umesh had baby news to share was in 2021, also during a series against Australia when the Indian team travelled Down Under.

As soon as the news broke, the internet was abuzz with congratulations messages from their fans and followers and they even trended hashtags #UmeshYadavbaby and #UmeshYadavBaby2 on Koo App.

One user Posted, “#UmeshYadav and #Tanya blessed with a baby girl. Congratulations to both.. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli new sister."

Another wrote, “#UmeshYadav ke ghar acha manega Womens’ Day (Every day is a Women day at your Calendar #UmeshYadav)."

One more user wrote, “CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THESE PRECIOUS BEANS WITH THEIR PRECIOUS BABY GIRL

#TanyaYadav #UmeshYadav Sparkles."

Umesh played in India’s third Test loss to Australia at Indore. In Australia’s first innings, the right-arm pacer bowled a brilliant reverse swing, sparking the visitors’ collapse.

Umesh and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled in tandem as the visitors lost six wickets for 12 runs.

Team India will take on Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, in the fourth Test on March 9. Having qualified for the World Test Championship, the visitors will look to carry on the momentum and draw the series.

India on the other hand will need to defeat Australia to seal their place in the WTC final. A loss in the final Test will leave the hosts relying on the result between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Test in Ahmedabad will be watched by the heads of both countries, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. The crucial Test promises to be a spectacle, as 100,000 fans are expected to attend the grand sporting event.

