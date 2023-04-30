Captain Cheteshwar Pujara Slams Second Century For Sussex This Season Ahead of WTC Final

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his impressive show in county cricket as he scored his second century of the county season for Sussex. Pujara, who skipped IPL 2023 mini-auction, extended his association with Sussex after an incredible debut season for them last year. The Indian Test specialist is leading the Sussex side this season and he played a sensational captain’s knock on Saturday to help his team post a formidable total against Gloucestershire.

Pujara scored 151 runs off 238 balls which was laced with 20 fours and two sixes as Sussex declared their innings on 455/5. He shared a 100-run stand for the third wicket alongside Tom Alsop. The Sussex skipper didn’t stop there and shared a couple of stands with James Coles - 144 for fourth wicket, 106 for fifth wicket alongside Oliver Carter.

Advertisement

Marchant de Lange and Zafar Gohar shared two wickets each for Gloucestershire.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Pujara led his troops well on the field on Day 3 as Sussex have gained an upper hand on Gloucestershire by restricting them to 198/8 at the stumps. Nathan McAndrew claimed a fifer for Sussex.

Meanwhile, it was the second century for Pujara this county season in three matches this far. The talismanic batter scored 115 runs against Durham in his first county match of the season.

Advertisement

Pujara, who joined Sussex last year, made an enormous impact by scoring 1094 runs County Championship runs, including a record-breaking three double centuries and finished the season with an average of 109.4. He led Sussex on multiple occasions as the interim captain as Tom Haines sustained an injury.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

Advertisement

“Definitely (playing for Sussex has rejuvenated my career). If you look at the last season, I was out of the Indian team. I needed some runs to get back into the team. I got the right platform here. Scored a few runs and got back into the team. So, there is nothing like playing for the Indian team but Sussex has given me that opportunity and I’ll never forget that," Pujara could be heard saying in the video.

The ongoing county season is very crucial for Pujara ahead of the World Test Championship which will be played in English conditions at the Oval, London.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here