'I've No Shame in Accepting That I Made Many Mistakes When I Was Captain': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli made an honest admission that he made many mistakes as captain but assured that his intention was never wrong. Despite leading India to several historic wins in the bilateral series, Kohli faced a lot of scrutiny for not winning any ICC trophy as captain. He brought a fitness revolution to Indian cricket during his tenure as the Indian team and also reached big heights in red-ball cricket including winning the first-ever Test series win on Australian soil. The Asian giants played an aggressive brand of cricket under Kohli’s leadership in the Tests.

Kohli stepped down as India’s captain in T20Is after the 2021 T20 World Cup, while he was sacked as ODI skipper too as the selectors wanted one leader in the white-ball formats. The batting maestro relinquished the Test captaincy too in early 2022 after the South Africa tour.

In an episode of PUMA’s Let There Be Sport documentary series, Kohli said he never had any selfish motive when he was the captain of the Indian team. He admitted that he did make some mistakes during his tenure which is part and parcel of the game.

“Hundred percent. So I have no shame in accepting that I have made many mistakes when I was the captain. But the one thing I know, for sure that I never did anything for my own selfish motives that I can take guarantee of that from the one to the last day. I have not done anything for myself. I just had one goal to take the team ahead. I can totally accept if I have taken the decisions correctly or not. I can totally accept it you make mistakes like you make errors when you get out, that’s a failure. Failures will keep happening but the intent was never in the wrong please. So I can absolutely take guarantee of that. Till that is in its right place, you will make mistakes, but you will learn from that as I said, you will not then start shining away from making things," Kohli said.

“My intentions were always right. The ways I said you had to tweak according to individuals. Many times decisions have been wrong, but these things teach you a lot. Then you start taking it as the whole journey and what went well, but then go right and then you learn from all situations so that’s exactly what happened," he added.