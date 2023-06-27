Carlos Brathwaite's Glum Expression Says it All as Netherlands Stun West Indies | WATCH

As the Netherlands got a thrilling win over West Indies in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Carlos Brathwaite was left shell-shocked inside the commentary box.

Dutchman Logan van Beek was the man to do all of the damage, hitting every single ball of the Super Over to the boundary, with three fours and three sixes setting a new all-time record of 30 runs.

The scenes in the commentary box showed Carlos Brathwaite in utter shock.

Carlos Brathwaite had the same expression, of disbelief and shock, when he presented the player of the match award to Logan van Beek.

“I cannot really explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special," Van Beek said after the match.

“I have been playing for a long time. The amount of games I have lost from those situations, it was just satisfying to get across the line."

“Now we have a chance to go to the World Cup in India and that is really huge," he added.

Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim. Zimbabwe take four points into the Super Sixes stage of the competition and Netherlands two, but West Indies will have zero and must win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup in India that starts in October.

They posted 374 for six in their 50 overs, but a superb 111 from 76 balls by Netherlands batsman Teja Nidamanuru allowed the Dutch to tie the game and set up a super over.

The Dutch also advance to the Super Sixes from Group A, while the three confirmed teams from Group B are Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.