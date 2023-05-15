Faf du Plessis' Captivating Memoir 'Faf Through Fire' Released in India

Former South Africa and current Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Faf du Plessis’s memoir, Faf Through Fire, published by Penguin Random House India, has been released today in India.

An insightful, introspective and inspirational autobiography, Faf du Plessis shared about his life, revealing his struggles and triumphs, as well as his leadership skills and love for the game. He takes the readers on a journey of self-discovery, tracing his growth from a young man with a questionable moral compass outside of cricket to a respected and admired leader known for his integrity, values, and empathy for his teammates. He explores the destructive relationships and offers his perspective on his final years of international cricket while sharing anecdotes and experiences from the dressing room as well as the boardroom.

Faf reflects on how influential leaders, such as Gary Kirsten, Stephen Fleming, Doc Moosajee, Graeme Smith, A.B. de Villiers, Owen Eastwood, Russell Domingo, Ottis Gibson and M.S. Dhoni, helped mould him into a man who leads with grit, purpose and a love of people.

Faf Through Fire is far more than just a book about cricket. It is a testament to the human spirit and a reminder that success is not just about winning on the field but also about growing as a person.

It is a must-read for sports enthusiasts, aspiring leaders, and anyone seeking inspiration to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams. Faf Through Fire is available in bookstores across the country and on major e-commerce platforms.