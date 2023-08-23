Chandrayaan-3: India Players Celebrate Historic Event in Dublin, Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Lead Wishes

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon as ISRO’s historic mission proved to be a colossal success, and the Indian cricket team watched the entire sequence live in Dublin ahead of the third T20I vs. Ireland.

That’s not all, many cricketers of past and present united in their wishes as they celebrated the historic achievement. Team India captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav among others posted a wish on social media platform X, while the BCCI shared a video of the Indian players celebrating the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s success!

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva’s glorious reaction also went viral the moment the Chandrayaan-3 rover successfully landed on the moon!

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, former India opener Sachin Tendulkar and many other renowned cricketers, athletes and administrators from past and present congratulated their fellow countrymen.

Here’s how the sports fraternity reacted to Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing:

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla all posted wishes on X congratulating their fellow Indians.

There were a few interesting moments after the Chandrayaan launch, PM Modi replied to Ravichandran Ashwin, and the Indian spinner was elated after getting a reply.

