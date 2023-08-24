Like Chandrayaan-3, Can India Change Fortunes in WC 2023?: Mumbai Indians' Viral Post

India scripted history on Wednesday when the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. While the event brought immense joy and pride to the people of the country, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians took it as a positive sign from the cricketing perspective.

Back in 2019, the Indian Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Chandrayaan-2 but the spacecraft failed to accomplish its mission and was destroyed just before landing. In the same year, Team India lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup 2019 semi-final and was knocked out.

Comes the 2023, India became the first country to land on the moon’s south pole. Since the event took place in a World Cup year, the Mumbai Indians are hoping for history to be created in the showpiece event as well.

Comparing the fates of ISRO and the Indian cricket team, MI dropped a collage image on X, formerly known as Twitter. To demonstrate what happened in 2019, they posted the photographs of ex-ISRO chief K Sivan and Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Sivan was in charge of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He broke into tears after the spacecraft failed to reach its destination. Rohit certainly had a similar feeling when India suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Beneath the comparison, MI attached a photo of current ISRO chairman S Somnath, who congratulated his fellow scientists and the country’s people after Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing. Speculating Team India’s success in the upcoming World Cup, MI tweeted, “Believe."