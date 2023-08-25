'Definitely a Bat First Surface': Wasim Jaffer's Take on Chandrayaan-3 Leaves Fans in Splits

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has shared a hilarious tweet that has fans in splits.

Jaffer commented on the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon in his unique way, comparing the surface of the moon to a cricket pitch.

He gave a full pitch report of the moon, tweeting, “Definitely a bat first surface. I’d go with 3 spinners, one genuine seamer along with an all-rounder."

Fans loved the tweet and were tickled by Jaffer’s hilarious take.

A fan commented, “What’s the point? Match will be cancelled because of bad lighting conditions" and hilariously pointed out the bad lighting in Space.

A user commented on how he thinks Ravichandran Ashwin will dominate on this pitch commenting, “Bet, Ravichandran Ashwin’s eyes will be lightened seeing this pitch. Plenty of turn and less gravity means immense bounce for him. I see a 20W match haul for him and under 50 team score by opposition, both innings included."

A fan took a sarcastic approach and said, “Michael Vaughan Crying about pitch here also."

He pointed out the incident of the former England captain’s complaint about the pitches that India and England played when they toured in 2021.

India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission resulting in a resounding success is being celebrated across the glove. The country has become the first nation on the Moon’s South Polar region and will overall become the fourth in the world behind the USA, Russia and China to land on earth’s natural satellite.

This is one of the biggest accomplishments of the country and a huge success for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Jaffer, like he has done on numerous occasions, has used it for a witty tweet.

The ex-India cricketer has been famous for his posts which show his sarcasm and trolling that always gets the fans laughing.