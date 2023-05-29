Chennai Super Kings Fans Sleep at Railway Station After IPL 2023 Final Postponed Due to Rain

Many Chennai Super Kings fans were spotted taking shelter at the railway station after Sunday’s IPL 2023 final between CSK and Gujarat Titans was postponed due to heavy showers in Ahmedabad. As the rain remained uninterrupted almost till midnight, the big-ticket clash between CSK and the defending champions GT was rescheduled for the reserve day, May 29.

Following the decision, Chennai fans, who travelled a long way to watch the game, were left disappointed. A few of them were spotted resting at the railway station while waiting to catch Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action in tonight’s game.

Chennai Super Kings arguably have the craziest fanbase of the IPL. Be it at their home ground Chepauk or at any other venue, one could witness a sea of yellow whenever the MS Dhoni-led side has taken the field. With many anticipating this season to be Dhoni’s last, Chennai supporters denied leaving the opportunity to see the legendary skipper featuring in the IPL final, for the 10th time and perhaps for the last time as well.

Chennai have been a dominant force in this IPL. They progressed to the playoffs after finishing second in the league table. In the first Qualifier, Chennai had to overcome Gujarat Titans and they succeeded in the task in front of a full house Chepauk. Brimming with the home-support, MS Dhoni and Co registered a commanding 15-run victory in the crucial fixture.

Winning the toss, the visiting captain, Hardik Pandya, sent the hosts to bat first on the slow Chennai track. Powered by a blistering start from their openers, Chennai could produce a worth-fighting 172 runs in 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the pick of the betters for Chennai and scored 60 off 44 balls. His opening partner Devon Conway showed off his consistency and played a composed 40-run knock. In response, Gujarat could not negotiate with Chennai’s on-song bowling attack and eventually got bundled out for 157 runs.

The scenario is expected to be different during the final in Ahmedabad where Gujarat Titans will play in front of the home fans. The Hardik Pandya-led unit will eye for sweet revenge in the summit battle in an effort to take their second consecutive IPL trophy home.