Chennai Super Kings Star Tushar Deshpande Gets Engaged to His 'School Crush' Nabha

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Tushar Deshpande on Monday got engaged to his ‘school crush’ Nabha Gaddamwar. The announcement comes days after the 28-year-old cricketer from Maharashtra won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK outsmarted the defending champions Gujarat Titans by 6 wickets in a rain-curtailed affair on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with his partner and fellow Maharashtra cricketer Utkarsha Pawar a week ago.

On Monday, CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a picture from Tushar’s engagement ceremony on his Instagram story.

Tushar hogged the limelight right in the IPL 2023 season opener, becoming the first Impact player substitute in the tournament’s history. However, he failed to make an impact in the game against the Gujarat Titans. But despite a rough start to his journey this season, Tushar was constantly backed by the captain and the coach. As a result, Deshpande claimed the Purple Cap in the third week itself. The right-arm quick ended the season as CSK’s highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 14 games.