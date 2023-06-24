IND vs WI 2023: Cheteshwar Pujara Breaks Silence After Being Dropped From India's Test Squad

Cheteshwar Pujara was a big name absent from India’s Test squad as the BCCI revealed the team that will be travelling to the Caribbean to take on the West Indies next month. There were plenty of big calls but none bigger than Pujara being dropped when the squad was announced on Friday, June 23.

A day after being dropped from India’s Test squad, Pujara has finally broken his silence on social media as he shared his love for the sport with his fans. Visibly unfazed by the snub, Pujara showed that he’s willing to continue to work hard and earn his place back in the Indian team as he was seen putting in the hard years during a training session.

Shortly after the news of Pujara’s ouster from the Indian team, the veteran batter was included in the Duleep Trophy 2023 squad for West Zone, along with Suryakumar Yadav, another player who didn’t find a place in the West Indies squad.

The 35-year-old shared a video of his batting session as he was seen preparing for the Duleep Trophy, and it has been reported that Pujara will continue to play county cricket, just like he was doing before the World Test Championship (WTC) final, after he didn’t find a place in the Indian team.

Along with the video of his batting practice, Pujara shared two emojis, showing his love for the sport.

BCCI announced the Test squad for the two-match Test series scheduled to start from 12 July against the West Indies, as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earned their maiden call-ups. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were also among the big names missing from the Test side.

