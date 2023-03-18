'Chris Gayle of RCB Women': Twitter Explodes After Sophie Devine's Devastating Innings Against Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their second win of the Women’s Premier League with their 8-wicket triumph over Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand international Sophie Devine’s swashbuckling 99 helped the Bengaluru-based team to coast to a victory with nearly 5 overs to spare.

Following her brilliant innings, fans took to Twitter to express their awe of the Kiwi player.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik wrote “Oh well HELLLOOOOO SOPHIE DEVINE unreal hitting . 83 m six followed by 94 m six Biggest sixes of the tournament and back to back too Superb @sophdevine77“.

One fan wrote likened the player to legendary West Indies big-hitter Chris Gayle with a post that read “sophie devine is Chris Gayle of RCB women".

Another user posted “A standing ovation to one of the greatest knocks in Women’s T20 cricket. Take a bow, Sophie Devine!"

While another fan likened the Kiwi to one of the most beloved cricketers of all time, AB de Villiers, with a tweet that read “RCB got new AB devilliers in the form of Sophie Devine, what a hitter absolute legend"

Another user posted “100 or not , this innings will be the highlight of WPL for me. Still can’t stop thinking about that 94 m six SOPHIE DEVINE, YOU GODDESS !!"

Akash Chopra posted “No way. 99. This deserves to be a century. The first of the #TataWPL. Sophie Devine has played the knock of the tournament"

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to fourth position with 4 points in 7 games with their win over Gujarat, as the team from Ahmedabad slid down to fifth in the table.

