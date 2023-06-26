Chris Gayle’s Recreation of Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘Siuuu’ Celebration Leaves Yuvraj Singh in Splits

Once known as a beast for his power-packed batting, Chris Gayle certainly ranks among the most entertaining characters that the world of cricket has ever witnessed. Even after taking his retirement from the sport, Gayle has still been a trendy topic among cricket enthusiasts as he keeps entertaining the fans with his off-field antics, dropping hilarious videos on social media. In a recent share on Instagram, Gayle could be seen imitating Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “siuuu" celebration after completing an imaginary home run at a baseball field. Along with a number of fans, Gayle’s antics caught the attention of former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who reacted to the video with a laughing emoji.

Advertisement

Gayle recently visited Canada to take part in the Cricket Day at the Park, organised by Toronto Blue Jays at their home ground, the Rogers Centre on June 24. The former West Indies star marked his presence at the event as an ambassador of cricket, delivering the inaugural speech before Toronto Blue Jays took on Oakland Athletics in a high-voltage baseball clash.

Gayle participated in a fun-filled batting practice session where he was accompanied by former Cricket Canada men’s captain, Rizwan Cheema, and current national team members Saad Zafar, Hiba Shamshad and Harsh Thaker. The former West Indies star also tried his hands on the game of baseball while receiving a special replica jersey from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

The Universe Boss’ illustrious career in cricket needs no introduction. Before taking his international retirement, Gayle represented West Indies in 103 Tests and 301 ODIs, aggregating 7215 and 10480 runs respectively. Although, the 43-year-old is yet to bid adieu to the T20 format, in which he has appeared more destructive. Speaking about his retirement from the shortest format, Gayle expressed his desire to play his last T20I game in front of his home crowd in Jamaica. In 79 T20Is so far, Gayle has scored a total of 1899 runs including 14 half-centuries and two tons.