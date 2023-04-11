'Concerned About a Milestone': Virat Kohli Slammed for 'Slowing Down' Ahead of Half Ton Against LSG

Virat Kohli has continued his red-hot form in India Premier League, striking two 50-plus scores in the first three matches. The star Royal Challengers Bangalore batter played a scintillating innings against Lucknow Super Giants and notched up his 46th half-century in 35 balls. While Kohli reached 42 in just 25 balls, he took 10 balls to score the next eight runs. This approach has left former New Zealand player Simon Doull unimpressed. The Kiwi, who was commentating for the official broadcasters, slammed Kohli’s slow strike rate on air.

“Virat Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. There is absolutely no room for that in this game anymore. Just gotta keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," Simon Doull said on-air.

Simon Doull’s comments have started a debate on Twitter. While some fans disagreed with him, others praised the Kiwi for calling a spade a spade.

One fan wrote, “Simon Doull criticising Kohli for his strike rate goes to show he gives no damn about the reputation of the player. From 40 (23) Kohli ended up with 61 (44). Respect to Simon Doull! He did the same with Babar and now with Kohli in regard to strike rate! No one should blame him for speaking facts."

RCB ended up on the losing side even after Kohli’s 61 off 44 balls. The Bengaluru-based franchise put up an imposing 212 for two on the scoreboard, courtesy of blistering half-centuries by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell. While chasing 213 runs, Lucknow had a slow start as they lost Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the first four overs.

However, KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis steadied Lucknow’s ship and brought their team back into the game. Stoinis, in particular, blunted RCB’s bowling attack and smashed 65 off just 30 balls.

After Stonis and Rahul departed, Nicholas Pooran found his mojo with the bat. The West Indies player stunned the hosts with his quick-fire knock of 62 runs which included 7 towering sixes. In the end, Lucknow showed tremendous mental fortitude to clinch the game on the last ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hurting after this loss. Faf du Plessis and Co now need to bounce back when they take on Delhi Capitals on April 15.

