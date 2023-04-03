'Cover-up Old With a New Tattoo That Would Reflect His Spirituality': Artist Reveals Meaning of Virat Kohli's New Ink

India batting superstar Virat Kohli’s love for tattoos is no secret. In fact, Kohli recently got himself inked again ahead of the ongoing IPL 16 and it’s a design that reflects his spirituality, his tattoo artist has revealed.

Sunny Bhanushali, the founder of Aliens Tattoo, has shared details from the two sessions during which Kohli, one of the greatest batters to have played the game, got the design that would symbolise his spiritual journey and ‘connection to something greater than himself’.

“He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all," Bhanushali wrote in a blogpost on his website.

Throwing light on the tattoo which Kohli got done on his right arm, Bhanushali revealed each element of its design has a spiritual significance.

“Each element of the design holds a strong spiritual significance," he wrote. “The metatron cube is believed to be a sacred geometric symbol that contains all the shapes and patterns in the universe. The septagon represents perfection, harmony, and balance. The geometrical flower symbolizes the interconnectedness of all things, and the cubic pattern is a symbol of stability and structure."

“All of these elements come together in a beautiful and intricate design that is meant to inspire a sense of unity and connectedness with the universe. It is a powerful reminder that we are all part of something greater than ourselves and that we are all connected in a profound way," he added.

Bhanushali recalled how Kohli had approached his studio few years ago and revealed his love for their work.

“Virat approached us a few years ago, he himself walked into our studio, and we were awestruck to see him at our studio. He approached me with photos of our tattoo work in his phone, telling me that he had been following us for over two years. I could hardly believe it - this cricket superstar was actually a fan of our work!" he said.

