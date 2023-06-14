Cows Make Guest Appearance On Ground to Halt Cricket Match, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Cricket has always been termed as a game of uncertainties. A wicket or a run can change the decision of the match; a single ball can determine the outcome of a match. In this game, we have seen last-ball thrillers, super-human catches, outstanding performances, and underdog victories and just when you think you have seen it all it surprises you more.

A video is going viral of three cows entering the field in the middle of a match. The incident has become a talking point worldwide. The interesting part is there were fences placed at the boundaries although they were not at par with the international standards, yet the arrangements were made to prevent any such incidents. But all the arrangements went in vain when three cows decided they want to take a lap of the field.

It can be seen in the video that not only players, but the umpires were also trying their best to drive the cows away. All that resulted in an unintentionally funny moment which even left the commentators speechless.

Advertisement

Watch the video:

Soon after the incident, cricket fans joined to share their reactions and experience of playing on a field that would be intruded on by an outsider.

“Used to play at a ground used by the nearby hospital for helicopter landings. If one came in play had to stop," a user wrote.

Another person recalled the experience of playing at a ground where cattle would roam around casually.

Advertisement

The video has staked up over 35 thousand views so far.